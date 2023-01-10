Amazon’s latest deals feature tons of great Samsung products, starting with the Neo QLED 4K QN90B Series Mini LED Quantum smart TV that’s receiving tons of great discounts, starting with the 85-inch model that sells for $3,498 thanks to a 22 percent discount that will get you $1,000 savings. Of course, you can also browse through the different size options, as you will also get a nice $500 discount on the smaller 65-inch version that now sells for $1,798, or you can opt for the smaller 43-inch version that’s now available for $1,198. Samsung’s Neo QLED 4K QN90B Series Mini LED Quantum Smart TV comes with HDR, Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound+, an anti-glare display, Ultra Viewing Angle, and support for your Alexa.

However, you can also opt for the higher-end Neo QLED 4K QN95B Series Mini LED Quantum smart TV, which starts at $2,198 on its 55-inch model. However, I suggest you go for the larger 65-inch version, which is currently available for $2,498, thanks to a 17 percent discount. Or get even better savings with the 85-inch version now available for $3,998 after scoring a $1,500 discount.

QN90B Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV The Samsung Neo QLED 4K QN90B Series Mini LED Quantum Smart TV comes with Quantum Matrix technology with mini LED to provide a bright and intense picture thanks to its tiny hyper-focused light cells, an amazing Samsung Neo Quantum Processor 4K, and other great features. See at Amazon (US)

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

A more affordable Samsung QLED Q80B Series 4K UHD Smart TV is also on sale, and you can get your hands on a new 55-inch model for $1,098, which will get you $100 savings. Or get the even more affordable 55-inch Curved UHD TU-8300 Series 4K UHD HDR Smart TV for just $498 after receiving a 17 percent discount.

Of course, you can also boost your media experience by adding a new soundbar to your setup, and there are some nice options on sale for those interested in getting one. First up, the Samsung 3.1.2ch Q700A Q Series Soundbar sells for $450 after a very enticing 36 percent discount. Next, the HW-Q60B 3.1ch Soundbar is another great option with a more budget-friendly price tag, which comes in at $398 after a 20 percent discount, and finally, the most affordable option on sale will get you a Samsung HW-B550/ZA 2.1ch Soundbar for just $228 thanks to an 18 percent discount.