Smart TVs come in all shapes and sizes, and there are many devices to choose from. There’s one that fits in every living room, and some are unique and stand out, grabbing all the attention. The LG Class A2 series offers excellent viewing angles, all the processing power you need, and a colorful and bright display panel that’s not only affordable and doesn’t sacrifice quality.

LG A2 series

LG A2 OLED 48" $599.99 $1299.99 Save $700 The LG A2 series OLED 4K Smart TVs are excellent, affordable, and provide a premium experience at a price that can be justified. It comes with a beautiful 4K display, AI-enhanced features, and upscaling, a powerful A7 Gen 5 AI processor, and support for Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos. View 48-inch A2 series at BestBuy

The LG A2 series are available in 48, 55, 65, and 77-inch sizes and can fit in any living room and bedroom. They’re excellent home cinema smart TVs, powered by LG’s own WebOS 22 software. It features a Game Optimizer feature, support for Cloud Gaming, Dolby Vision IQ, and Dolby Atmos, as well as Smart Assistant like Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay & HomeKit, and many more.

It comes with a colorful, bright, and beautiful 4K display panel, and it’s excellent for binging movies after a long day. Whether you’re after the best home cinema setup, or an affordable smart TV that doesn’t cost a fortune, the LG A2 series are some of the best smart TVs you can get your hands on today.

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

LG Class 83 series

LG Class 83 series $999.99 $1699.99 Save $700 The LG Class 83 series come in 65, 75, and 86 inches. They have beautiful 4K QNED mini LED displays. They're bright, colorful, and look beautiful in every room. They're excellent for gaming and binging movies, as well as your favorite TV shows. View 65-inch Class 83 series at BestBuy

The LG Class 83 series are available in three sizes; 65, 75, and 86-inches. These TVs feature QNED MiniLED displays. It’s bright, colorful, and provides excellent viewing angles. It also makes for an excellent gaming display, whether you’re looking to hook up your laptop or desktop, or connect a gaming console like the PlayStation 5 or the Xbox Series X/S.