Xiaomi is releasing new products throughout the year, and it’s now comparing to unveil some of its biggest and most anticipated new products. The company didn’t particularly reveal any of the upcoming devices and didn’t hint at new products, but we know roughly what to expect to see from Xiaomi at the September event.

The manufacturer revealed that new products will be unveiled on September 15. Rumors say the company will unveil the new and much anticipated Xiaomi Mi 11T series. The T series of smartphones were released in 2019, and it has been very successful for the company. The new series launched with the Mi 9T and Mi 9T Pro series, and they were rebranded Redmi K20 series devices. The company also delivered the Mi 10T series, alongside the Mi 10T Lite, Mi 10T, and Mi 10T Pro.

If the Mi 11T series are like the previous ones, we will be expecting at least three models, a standard, a Lite, and a Pro version. The standard and Pro model may be equipped with a 120Hz display and a Snapdragon 888 chipset for the Pro model, while the standard may stick with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset. 

It’s currently unclear what other products Xiaomi may be planning on releasing, although the company is overdue to refresh its Mi Pad 5 tablets lineup, and we might also see a few Redmi series devices launching alongside the flagship ones. Xiaomi also makes a lot of other products, mainly smart home accessories, so there’s a chance we may see a series of new products, and the company may upgrade existing ones with meaningful upgrades, or announce new features at the September 15 event.

