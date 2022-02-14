Save on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, LG’s Wing 5G and other great devices

We start today’s deals with the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, which is currently getting a 17 percent discount that lets you save almost $121 off your purchase. This means that you can get your new unlocked smartphone for $579, depending on the color option you go for. Inside the Galaxy S21 FE, you get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 128GB storage, a 120Hz 6.4-inch display, 6GB RAM, a 4,500mAh battery, and more. And remember that Amazon is also letting you get up to $511 added to your Amazon.com Gift Card balance when you trade in your old devices, meaning that you can get your new Galaxy S21 FE for as low as $68.

If you want more storage space, you can get the 256GB storage model that is receiving a $100 discount so that you can purchase one for $670. If you’re interested in the base model of the Galaxy S21 series, you can get it for as low as $435 after a $44 discount if you don’t have a problem with renewed devices. However, this model isn’t unlocked, as it will only work on T-Mobile’s network.

And since we’re talking Samsung, you can also get the recently announced Samsung Galaxy S22 series that starts at $800 after a $50 discount on its 256GB storage model. You can also purchase the Galaxy S22 Plus for $1,000, and you get the same $50 savings and storage space. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is receiving a $100 discount that lets you pick one up for $1,300, and you get 512GB storage space.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is also receiving a $100 discount, and it is a bit more affordable than the Galaxy S22 Ultra. It can be yours for $900, and it comes with 128GB storage, 8GB RAM, a Snapdragon 888 chipset, and more under the hood.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Samsung Galaxy S22 LG Wing 5G

If you’re still in love with LG devices, you can also check out the LG Wing 5G that features a 6.8-inch display, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage for just $280. However, this is a refurbished device that will be on sale until midnight or until they sell out. Whatever the case, it was one of LG’s best-looking devices and one of the companies best ideas in a while. Unfortunately, LG decided to shut down its smartphone business, so there’s a good chance we won’t get to see more of these devices in the future.