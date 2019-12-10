2018 iPad Pro
Black Friday and Cyber week are now long gone, but that doesn’t mean that we will stop getting deals from Amazon. Right now, a wide variety of iPad Pro models and Sony’s latest Xperia 1 are available for very low prices.

You can get up to $199 off various iPad Pro models, both the 11 and 12.9-inch variants. They start at $766.94 in the 11-inch, Wi-Fi-only model with 64GB storage, and go up to $1,639 in the 12.9-inch Wi-Fi+ Cellular version with 1TB of storage space. iPad Air models are also discounted, and you can get a complete iPad list by clicking on this link.

The latest Sony Xperia 1 is also for sale. You save $202 when you get the unlocked 6.5-inch version with 128GB of storage space. That means that you only have to pay $738 and you will get a device with a 4K HDR OLED Cinema Wide display.

