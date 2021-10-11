We keep getting great deals from Amazon.com. This time, we have found several Smart TVs on sale from some of the best brands in the market, starting with the Sony X90J BRAVIA XR Full-Array LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV that’s currently getting a 20 percent discount on its 65-inch model. In other words, you can get one for $1,198 after $301.99 savings. However, savings go up to 31 percent when you go for the 75-inch model, which goes for $1,798 after a massive $801.99 discount. In addition, the smaller 55 and 50-inch models are getting an 8 and 9 percent discount so that you can pick one up for as low as $998.

Another great choice comes as the Samsung Class QLED Q60A Series that’s now available for $1,198 on its 75-inch model, meaning that you can get one and save $302, which represents 20 percent savings, and there are more options to choose from, even an 85-inch model that will get you a $502 discount if you are willing to spend $2,298 on a new Smart TV. Other high-end options include the LG C1 Series that sells for $1,797 on its 65-inch model after seeing a 28 percent discount that will get you $703 savings. Or go for the LG NanoCell 90 Series that is getting a $903 discount, meaning that you can pick up the 86-inch model for $2,397.

If you are looking for more affordable options, you can consider going for the TCL Class 4-Series 4K Smart TV that is currently selling for $570 on its 65-inch model after receiving a $230 discount. However, I’d go for the larger 75-inch option that is seeing a 31 percent discount, which means $400 savings and a $900 price tag. The Hisense ULED Premium 65-inch Class U8G Quantum Series Android 4K Smart TV is available for $1,120 after a $180 discount, and finally, the Hisense 55A6G 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV is receiving a $50 discount, which means you can get one for just $400.