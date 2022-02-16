Save on a new Amazon Fire TV 4-Series and score a free Echo Dot with your purchase

Amazon’s Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV and the Omni-Series smart TVs have been on sale for quite a while, but the latest deal makes these products even more compelling. Amazon is currently giving out free Echo Dots with the purchase of the more affordable 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV, which means that you get an amazing and budget-friendly smart 4K smart TV for as low as $260, and you also get a free Amazon Echo Dot. The Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV usually sells for $370, so this deal will get you $110 savings that translate to a 30 percent discount, and a new Echo Dot usually goes for $50, which adds up to $160 savings on the 43-inch model.

However, this deal is also available for the larger 50 and 55-inch models that sell for $330 and $380, respectively, after receiving the same $140 discount. Whatever the case, you must not forget to add an eligible Amazon Fire TV 4-Series model and the Echo Dot to your cart, as this will be the first step to get one of these smart speakers for free. Finally, you must enter promo code FTVDOT22 at checkout to take advantage of this amazing deal.

Still, deals don’t stop there, as we have also found incredible deals on Sony speakers, including the Sony SACS9 10-Inch Active Subwoofer that sells for $113 after scoring a 43 percent discount that translates to $86.99 savings. The Sony SSCS3 3-Way Floor-Standing Speaker is getting even better savings with a 51 percent discount that lets you pick up a single column for $113. In addition, the pair of Sony SSCSE Dolby Atmos Enabled Speakers are getting the same discount, meaning you can also pick up a pair for $113. Finally, you can complete this speaker combo with the Sony SSCS8 2-Way 3-Driver Center Channel Speaker that goes for $83 after scoring an $86 discount.

Other deals include the Google Nest Thermostat, available for $99 after a $30.99 discount, and the Pure Enrichment PureZone Mini Portable Air Purifier that sells for $34 after receiving a $16 discount.