Amazon’s latest offers will get you significant savings on some of the best gaming laptops around, as the Razer Blade 15 and Razer Blade 14 gaming laptops are currently on sale. The first model is now available for $2,195 after picking up a very compelling 27 percent discount. This sexy-looking battle station normally sells for $3,000, meaning you get to score more than $800 in instant savings if you take advantage of this deal. It comes packed with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics to run the most demanding and graphics-intensive games you want.

Razer Blade 15 $2195 $3000 Save $805 The Razer Blade 15 arrives with a powerful Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics, and a large 15.6-inch FHD display with 360Hz refresh rates. $2,195 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

However, you can also opt for the smaller Razer Blade 14, now selling for $2,100, after picking up a 25 percent discount, representing $700 instant savings. This model has AMD’s Ryzen 9 5900HZ chip, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, and a 14-inch QHD display capable of delivering up to 165Hz refresh rates. Both laptops come with Razer’s Vapor Cooling Chamber to help them run cool through extended gaming sessions.

Of course, if you’re not into gaming laptops, you can also consider picking up a more affordable ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X OLED Slim Laptop, which now sells for $1,360 thanks to an 18 percent discount. This model arrives with a 16-inch 4K display, AMD’s Ryzen 9 6900H chip, 32GB RAM, 1TB storage, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics, so you still get a potent and capable laptop.

You can also score 29 percent savings on a new ASUS ROG Strix Go Core Wired Gaming Headset, which will also be great for video conferences. You can set the perfect mood for gaming or work with the Philips Hue Play White & Color Smart Light, now available for just $98 after receiving a massive 39 percent discount.