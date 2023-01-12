We start today’s deals selection with a fantastic piece of hardware that will take your gaming experience to new heights, as the Razer Blade 17 Gaming Laptop is currently receiving very attractive discounts on Amazon.com. This laptop starts at $2,600 after scoring a seven percent discount that will get you $200 savings. It comes packed with a 12th generation Intel Core i7 processor with 14 cores, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, and a large and gorgeous 17.3-inch QHD display with 240Hz refresh rates that gets even better when paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics. This version of the Razer Blade 17 Gaming Laptop is, without a doubt, an excellent choice for anyone planning on purchasing a new gaming laptop, but that’s not the model that caught our eye, as you can get better savings on a more powerful version.

As yes, you can now get a new Razer Blade 17 Gaming Laptop with a 12th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, a 17.3-inch FHD display with 360Hz refresh rates, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics for just $2,574 after scoring a 20 percent discount, which represents $625 savings. Of course, you can also opt for a more potent Intel Core i9 processor and better graphics, but remember that those changes will affect how much you save and the final price tag of your new laptop.

