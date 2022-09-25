Score some exciting savings on one of Microsoft's best and most impressive laptops, as the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio is currently on sale

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio is undoubtedly one of Microsoft’s coolest and most exciting products on the market. It was announced back on September 22, 2021, and it arrived with a game-changing design that combined elements of the Surface Book and Surface Studio to create a new product that aims to be the perfect tool for whatever you have in mind. It arrived with a $1,600 price tag, but the latest deals will let you get one for less.

You can currently score huge savings on a new Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio. This amazing device starts at $1,328 after receiving a 17 percent discount. This model comprises an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, and 256GB storage space. However, this is not today’s best deal, as you can score up to $503 savings if you opt for the more powerful Intel Core i7 processor with 512GB storage space and 16GB RAM, which now goes for $1,597. This price is available thanks to the latest 24 percent discount, and the best part is that it features an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU and the same 14.4-inch touchscreen display you get on the other models.

You can score similar savings on the maxed-out version of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio that sells for $2,600 after receiving a $500 discount. This model has an Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB storage space, and 2TB storage under the hood, which means you will get more than enough power and storage space to take care of any task.

However, you can also check out the latest offer on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, which now sells for $500 after scoring a whopping 44 percent discount, representing $400 savings in a renewed premium condition. This model has an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage space, and a 13.5-inch display.