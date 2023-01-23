LG has recently announced its new laptop collection. The company’s 2023 gram lineup offers more power, stylish designs featuring new OLED models and plenty of options for you to choose from. This also means that last year’s LG gram models have become more affordable, as you will now find them with up to 34 percent discounts.

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Amazon’s latest deals will get you huge savings on some 2022 LG gram models, starting with the LG gram 16 16Z90Q Ultra Lightweight Laptop, which is now available for just $1,124 after receiving a very compelling 34 percent discount. This laptop comes with a large 16-inch display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, a FHD webcam, and support for WiFi 6E and Thunderbolt 4. It usually sells for $1,700, but today’s offer will help you get one with $576 savings.

Of course, you can also choose the larger LG gram 17 17Z90Q Ultra Lightweight Laptop, which sports a larger 17-inch IPS display, a 12th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB RAM, a whopping 2TB SSD storage space, and more for $1,594. This version usually goes for $2,100, which means you get to save $506 after a 24 percent discount.

However, you can also choose a slightly less potent but more affordable Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio. This option sells for $1,300 thanks to a 19 percent discount, representing $300 savings. It arrives with a smaller 14.4-inch touchscreen, an Intel Core i6 processor, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage space, and an exciting convertible design.

You can also use these savings to pick up a new gaming keyboard, as the SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is now available for $169 after seeing a 30 percent discount. And if you’re looking for a more budget-friendly option, you can also check out the Logitech G PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, as it now sells for $83 thanks to a 36 percent discount that will get you $46 savings.