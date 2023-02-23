We recently received word that Samsung recently announced pricing and availability for its new 2023 Neo QLED 8K and 4K models. This means that last year’s products are starting to get insane discounts. For instance, you can now get your hands on a new 85-inch model with HDR 64x, a gorgeous Infinity Screen, Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound Pro, and more for just $6,000 after scoring a 29 percent, which translates to $2,497 savings.

Samsung Neo QLED 8K QN900B

Samsung’s 2022 version of the Neo QLED 8K QN900B Series Mini LED Quantum Smart TV arrives with 120Hz refresh rates, Quantum Dot technology for outstanding image quality, Real Depth Enhancer, and other impressive features.

Savings are also available on the smaller 75 and 65-inch models, which are now selling for $4,448 and $3,998, respectively, after scoring 32 and 20 percent discounts. And if you want more options to choose from, you can check out LG’s 55-inch C2 Series OLED Evo Gallery Edition Smart TV, which now sells for $1,296 thanks to a 28 percent discount, which will get you $500 instant savings. And if that’s still too much for your budget, then you can also consider LG’s Nano75 Series 43-inch Smart TV, as it is currently available for $377 with 25 percent savings.

You can also check out some of our previous posts, where you will find other excellent options from Sony, Hisense, and more.