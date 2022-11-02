Smart TV deals are hotter as we inch closer to the upcoming Black Friday sales event. Earlier this week, we saw a vast selection of Sony smart TVs on sale with discounts of up to 32 percent and savings that would help you save $700 on your purchase. However, today’s offers will let you pick up a new LG OLED C1 Series 4K Smart TV for as low as $1,040.

Amazon’s latest deals will give you insane savings on LG’s OLED C1 Series 4K Smart TVs, starting with the 48-inch model, which now starts at $1,040 after receiving an 11 percent discount. Indeed, this offer may not seem so great, considering that it will only get you $129 savings, but check out the 65-inch model and get ready to get blown away, as this model is currently receiving an insane 40 percent discount. This variant would have you pay $2,500, but you can get it now for just $1,497, which means you get to score more than $1,000 in savings.

But wait, you can save even more when you go all out for the 83-inch model. This version of LG’s OLED C1 Series 4K Smart TV usually sells for $6,000, but you can now get yours for $3,897, which means you can score $2,103 in savings. And the best part is that it doesn’t matter the size of your canvas; you will still receive a fantastic new smart TV with LG’s fourth generation a9 AI Processor 4K, which will adjust your picture and sound automatically to give you the best viewing experience.

LG OLED C1 Series Smart TV The LG OLED C1 Series is an amazing option for those looking for a new smart TV. It is one of LG’s best options, meaning that you will get an outstanding image thanks to its OLED technology, making it deliver a brighter display and darker blacks. View at Amazon

Of course, you don’t need to break the bank to get a new smart TV, as you can also consider going for a new and more affordable 50-inch LG Class UQ9000 Series 4K Smart TV that’s now available for $397 after receiving a 7 percent discount. Or go for the 48-inch LG OLED A1 Series 4K smart TV that sells for $570 after receiving a $95 discount. And if you’re looking for more options, you can also check out the 55-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, which is now available for just $250 after receiving a 20 percent discount.