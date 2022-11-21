Score great Early Black Friday savings on the Google Pixel 7 series, where you will be able to get more than $150 on select devices

We start today’s deals with the Google Pixel 7 series that’s been receiving tons of love over at Amazon.com, as the company’s early Black Friday deals will let you score a new device for as low as $499.

Amazon’s early Black Friday deals will get you more than $150 savings when you go for the higher-end Google Pixel 7 Pro with 128GB storage space, which now sells for $735. This model launched with an $899 price tag, which means that you can currently score $164 in savings thanks to the 18 percent discount. If you want more storage space, you will find that savings top out at $150, but that’s still great considering that you can get the 256GB storage model for $849 or the 512GB version for $949.

The base model gets up $100 savings across the board, so you can get yours starting at $499 with 128GB storage, while the 256GB variant comes in at $599. Either way, you would receive an amazing device with fast and snappy software to deliver fluid navigation and an excellent experience for those who love Android. Not only that, but you also get some of the best cameras and image processing qualities in the market, which makes a Pixel device the perfect choice for those who love snapping pictures all the time.

Google Pixel 7 Pro $735 $899 Save $164 The Google Pixel 7 Pro will be powered by the new Google Pixel Tensor sensor, providing even more powerful graphics and computing power to let you play all of your favorite games. The device will also have a powerful new camera setup, and it'll be available in Obsidian, Hazel, and Snow colors. $735 at Amazon

You will also find the Pixel 6 series getting early Black Friday savings, as the Pixel 6 Pro is now available for $645, with 128GB storage. In addition, the base model comes in at $483 thanks to the latest 31 percent discount, while the Pixel 6a comes in at just $299 thanks to a very compelling 33 percent discount. And if you want to see more options, you can head over to our selection of best Black Friday smartphone deals, where you will find even more Android devices on sale.