We start today’s deals with the perfect device for your home theater, as you can currently score a huge 37 percent discount on the LG CineBeam UHD 4K Projector, which now sells for $1,897. This great ultra short throw laser smart home theater projector usually sells for $3,000, which means that you can save $1,103 if you decide to take one home. This is the lowest price this product has received over the last 30 days, and it’s perfect if you want a larger display to watch sports, movies, series, or play your favorite games.

LG’s CineBeam UHD 4K Projector will deliver outstanding and bright image quality thanks to its 2,500 ANSI Lumens, even in well-lit rooms. The best part is that this short throw projector will get you a 180-inch display image when placed 5-inches from the wall, and you can make your display even larger when you place it a bit further from the wall and don’t worry about sound quality, as it arrives with two 20W stereo speakers, and a 2.2-channel Quad Woofer to get the best media experience at home. It runs on WebOS 6.0.1, which means that you will also be able to launch any of the latest and best streaming services available.

Of course, we have more options for those interested in a new projector, as the regular LG CineBeam UHD 4K Projector is receiving an 18 percent discount, leaving it up for grabs at $1,800. This model comes with a $2,200 price tag, which means you get to score $400 savings and a massive screen size of up to 300 inches in real 4K resolution with 2,000 ANSI Lumens of brightness. And you can also consider picking up a new Optoma UHZ50 Smart 4K UHD Laser Home Theater Projector for $2,000 thanks to an $800 discount. However, you will need to add this product to the cart to see the current savings.

Finally, the Anker Nebula Cosmos Max 4K UHD TV Home Theater and entertainment projector is the most affordable option, coming in at $1,100 after the latest 13 percent discount. But don’t forget to add the extra $300 savings from the on-page coupon. And if you’re looking for a more conventional option to enjoy your media, we have also spotted some savings on TCL’s 5-Series UHD QLED smart Roku TV, which sells for just $500 after picking up a 7 percent discount.