We start today’s deals with a nice selection of smart TVs, which currently receive up to 37 percent savings. Options start with the LG G2 series OLED evo Gallery Edition Smart TV with a $1,997 price tag on its 65-inch variant. This model usually sells for $3,000, and you can score more than $1,000 in savings on this amazing smart TV, which is LG’s alternative to Samsung’s The Frame, which has also been on sale lately.

LG’s G2 series OLED smart TV arrives with OLED technology, which helps it deliver outstanding picture quality with high contrast, deep black, and the brightest colors in any LG OLED. You also get a special design that makes your TV look like a piece of fine art on your wall; LG’s α9 Gen 5 AI Processor 4K adapts to the content you are watching, which automatically adjusts the TV settings for improved picture and sound quality.

Of course, you can also opt for the slightly more affordable LG OLED evo C2 Series 4K smart TV, which now sells for $1,750 after receiving a 20 percent discount on its 65-inch model. This model also features AI-powered 4K, 120Hz refresh rates, and other cool features.

LG OLED evo Gallery Edition G2 Series 4K Smart TV It is one of LG’s best options, meaning that you will get an outstanding image thanks to its OLED technology, making it deliver a brighter display and darker blacks. Plus, its a9 GEN 5 AI PROCESSOR that will make adjustments on the go to deliver the best 4K experience available. See at Amazon

However, you don’t need to break the bank to get your hands on a new smart TV, as you can also opt for the 65-inch Omni QLED Series 4K smart TV, which currently sells for $800, and the best part is that you can get yours for just $600 thanks to the latest $200 discount. Just remember to use promo code QLED65 at checkout to apply $200 savings to your purchase. And if that’s still too much for your budget, you can also consider going for the smaller 55-inch Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV that now goes for $330, thanks to the latest 37 percent discount.

And remember you can make your entertainment center look even better when you add Govee’s LED Strip Lights and Light Bars with camera for 55 and 65-inch smart TVs, which currently goes for just $90 when you add the on-page coupon that will get you instant $60 savings.