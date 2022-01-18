Save more than $2,000 on the Sony A90J BRAVIA XR OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV!

It may be hard to believe, but it is true. You can currently save $2,001.99 on the Sony A90J BRAVIA XR OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV that is now available for $5,998 after a 25 percent discount. This will get you a new 83-inch Sony A90J TV that features support for Dolby Atmos, DTS Digital Surround, HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision, and more. Plus, it comes with XR Motion Clarity Technology, and it works with your favorite digital assistants. It also delivers up to 120Hz refresh rates.

The Cognitive Processor XR on the Sony A90J BRAVIA features technology that understands how humans see and hear to deliver intense contrast with pure blacks, high peak brightness, and natural colors. Indeed, it is not the most affordable TV in the market, but you can perfectly purchase another smart TV with a large display with those savings. You can also go for the smaller 65 or 55-inch models that sell for $3,298 and $2,298 after receiving a $501.99 discount, and you get the same amazing features on a smaller canvas. And you can also check out the Roku Express 4K+ streaming media player that is now available for $29 after a 27 percent discount that will help you score almost $11 savings.

If you don’t need such a large display and you are constantly on the move, then a new iPad may be the way to go. The latest 10.2-inch model is up for grabs starting at $320 on its Silver color variant with 64GB storage space, but if you want the best savings, then you will have to check out the 256GB storage variant that now sells for $449 after a $30 discount on its Silver model.

Make your media experience even better with a pair of Philips Fidelio X3 Wired Over-Ear Open-Back Headphones that are now available for just $170 after a massive 51 percent discount that will get you more than $179 savings. Or go for the Philips SHP9600 Wired option that sells for $85, but you won’t get any savings here. Finally, you can enjoy all of your favorite shows while sitting on your new Atlantic Dardashti Gaming Chair that is currently 57 percent off, which means that you can get one for just $213.50.