Save more than $100 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Samsung started launching several Fan Edition devices as a more affordable option for users who want to get a taste of the company’s premium products without breaking the bank. However, writing Fan Edition doesn’t seem as sexy as adding the FE branding at the end of every device. And the best part is that these products are starting to get special treatment at Amazon.com, which means that you can now get your hands on a new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE for less.

We keep receiving some cool savings from Amazon.com, where you will be able to purchase a new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE for just $430 after receiving a $99.99 discount that represents 19 percent savings. This will get you a new Android tablet with a 12.4-inch display, Wi-Fi connectivity, 64GB storage space, long-lasting battery life, and Samsung’s S Pen support.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE was launched in August 2021, so it doesn’t even have a year in the market. The good news is that this already affordable Android tablet is getting even more affordable after the latest offer. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes in several color options, but you will have to settle for the Mystic Black variant to score the best savings.

However, the best savings come with the 256GB storage models that start at $530 after scoring a 22 percent discount representing $149.99 savings on the Pink color variant. Other models receive a 20 percent discount, leaving it up for grabs at $545. In other words, you get more storage space and the chance to keep $134.00 savings.

You can also score some attractive savings on Samsung’s latest iteration of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series. The base model is now going for $639 after a $61 discount, or get the Ultra model for $1,230 after scoring a $100 deal.