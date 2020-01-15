Amazon has just launched another one of its popular AmazonBasics sales. They offer everyday items and home improvement essentials at a great value, but now they’ve gotten even better with tons of discounts.

You can find several items like rechargeable batteries, cables, computer accessories, camera accessories, office supplies, and more. The list is extensive, but you can browse through all their available deals in this link. Buy AmazonBasics



Other deals include the Pioneer bookshelf loudspeaker for $114 shipped. These speakers usually go for $179, which means you would save $65. Buy Pioneer SP-BS22-LR Andrew Jones Home Audio Bookshelf Loudspeakers



TCL’s 50-inch 4K HDR Roku TV is also on sale for $299.99 shipped, which lets you save $300 off its regular price. Buy TCL 50″ Class 5-Series 4K UHD



Roborock’s laser-guided S5 Robot Vacuum is also available for $400 with $200 in savings if you choose the Black or Rose Gold color options. Buy Roborock S5 Robot Vacuum and Mop



Razer’s Tiamat 7.1 V2 headset is just $86, which saves you over 50% off its latest $175 price. Buy Razer Tiamat 7.1 v2 Gaming Headset



If you want extra storage for your Mac, WD’s 5TB My Passport Ultra can be yours for $120, with $45 in savings. Buy WD 5TB My Passport Ultra for Mac

