Up next
Author
Tags

Amazon has just launched another one of its popular AmazonBasics sales. They offer everyday items and home improvement essentials at a great value, but now they’ve gotten even better with tons of discounts.

  • You can find several items like rechargeable batteries, cables, computer accessories, camera accessories, office supplies, and more. The list is extensive, but you can browse through all their available deals in this link.

  • Roborock’s laser-guided S5 Robot Vacuum is also available for $400 with $200 in savings if you choose the Black or Rose Gold color options.

  • Wacom’s Intuos Pro drawing tablet is also available with $80 in discounts, which makes you pay just $300, and you also get a two-month membership to Adobe Creative Cloud Photo Plan.
You May Also Like

Upcoming Samsung Galaxy Buds+ won’t feature active noise cancelling, report suggests

An updated version of the Galaxy Buds, dubbed Galaxy Buds+, will likely be unveiled by Samsung at its Galaxy S20 Unpacked event next month.

Pocketnow Daily: Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is CRAZY POWERFUL?!(video)

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the rumored specs in the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, the new 5.4-inch iPhone and more

New Amazon deals include the 16-inch MacBook Pro and more

We keep on getting more and more deals from Amazon every day, and these last deals include the latest 16-inch MacBook Pro and more