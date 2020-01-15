Amazon has just launched another one of its popular AmazonBasics sales. They offer everyday items and home improvement essentials at a great value, but now they’ve gotten even better with tons of discounts.
- You can find several items like rechargeable batteries, cables, computer accessories, camera accessories, office supplies, and more. The list is extensive, but you can browse through all their available deals in this link.
- Other deals include the Pioneer bookshelf loudspeaker for $114 shipped. These speakers usually go for $179, which means you would save $65.
- TCL’s 50-inch 4K HDR Roku TV is also on sale for $299.99 shipped, which lets you save $300 off its regular price.
- Roborock’s laser-guided S5 Robot Vacuum is also available for $400 with $200 in savings if you choose the Black or Rose Gold color options.
- Razer’s Tiamat 7.1 V2 headset is just $86, which saves you over 50% off its latest $175 price.
- If you want extra storage for your Mac, WD’s 5TB My Passport Ultra can be yours for $120, with $45 in savings.
- Wacom’s Intuos Pro drawing tablet is also available with $80 in discounts, which makes you pay just $300, and you also get a two-month membership to Adobe Creative Cloud Photo Plan.