Save on the latest Samsung Galaxy S22 devices, OnePlus 9 phones and more

We start today’s deals with the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, which is already getting some love at Amazon.com. These savings aren’t as great as the ones you may find at Samsung.com or the ones offered by the largest carriers in the US. However, you can already score up to $100 savings on the latest Galaxy S22 models without having to trade in any of your current devices. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra starts at $1,200 on its 128GB model, but we recommend you go for the 256GB storage model that sells for the same price after a $100 discount or get the 512GB model for $1,300 after scoring the same $100 discount.

The smaller Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus arrive with a $50 discount on its 256GB storage model, which leaves it up for grabs at $800 and $1,000, respectively. Every Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup model features the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. Still, only the Ultra packs 12GB RAM, while the more affordable options pack 8GB ARM under the hood.

You can also purchase a new OnePlus 9 Pro for just $849, and you get your hands on a pair of OnePlus Buds Pro as part of this bundle. This bundle usually sells for $1,219, which means $370 savings for anyone interested in purchasing one. The OnePlus 9 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 12GB RAM, and 256GB storage space, as well as a Fluid Display with 120Hz refresh rates, 65W fast wired charging, and other great features. And if you don’t want the Buds Pro, you can also get your new phone for just $799 after a 25 percent discount.

You can also get the base model of the OnePlus 9 series for $729 when bundled with a pair of OnePlus Buds Z2. You get the same processor, but just 8GB RAM and 128GB storage when you opt for this model. And if you don’t like these earbuds, you can get the phone for just $599.