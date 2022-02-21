Save on the latest Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Bose headphones and more

We keep receiving amazing deals from Amazon.com, where you can currently purchase a new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE for just $600 after scoring a 14 percent discount that will translate to $100 savings for those interested in getting a new smartphone. This model features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, a 120Hz display, a 4,500mAh battery, and other great features. You can also pick up a new Samsung Galaxy S20 FE for $100 less, as it is now available for $500 after seeing a $200 discount that will get you 29 percent savings. This model features the same 128GB storage, 6GB RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, making it a decent option in 2022.

And suppose you’re looking for more options to choose from. In that case, you can also consider entering the foldable phone world, as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G is now available for $640 in renewed condition, which means that you can get one and save 32 percent off its regular $950 price tag. This will get you a foldable phone with 128GB storage space, 8GB RAM, and a Snapdragon 888 processor. If you want a new model, you can get yours for $890 after scoring a $110 discount.

Moving on to headphones, you can pick up a new pair of Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones that currently receive a 15 percent discount that translates to $50 savings. This means you can get yours for $279 on any of its two different color options. These amazing headphones feature active noise cancelation, amazing sound, and up to 24 hours of battery life. You can also set up your headphones according to your needs with the Bose Music app.

You can also consider picking up a pair of Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Canceling Over-Ear Headphones that are now available for $348. In addition, they come bundled with a Focus 10,000mAh Ultra-Portable LED Display Wireless Quick Charge Battery Bank, which means $141,99 savings for anyone interested in these amazing headphones.

We have also spotted some exciting options from V-MODA. You will find the V-MODA x JIMI HENDRIX Special Edition Wireless Bluetooth Headphones sell for $186.10 after seeing a 15 percent discount that translates to $32 savings. Or you can get the V-MODA Crossfade 2 Wireless for $298 after you check the on-page coupon that will get you $22.50 savings.