Save on the latest Apple Watch, the Moto Razr and other great products

We keep receiving amazing deals over at Amazon.com, where you will find the Apple Watch Series 7 receiving $50 discounts on several variants. For instance, you can get the new 45mm model with a Starlight Aluminum Case and a Starlight Sport Band for $379 on its GPS-only model. The LTE model also gets the same amount of love, which means you can purchase one for $479. Of course, the smaller 41mm model will be more affordable on both its LTE and GPS-only models, as the first one will cost you $449, while the GPS variant sells for $350.

If you already own an Apple Watch, you should check out Apple’s latest deals on accessories that will get you 17 percent savings on the Apple Watch Magnetic Fast Charger to USB-C Cable, meaning you can pick one up for $24 and save $5. Plus, there’s a vast selection of bracelets on sale starting at $40 when you choose a new Sport Band for your watch or the Milanese Loop for $80 after a $19 discount.

There are other great devices on sale. For example, you can also get your hands on a new Moto Razr 5G for $800. This will get you an unlocked smartphone with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and a 48MP primary camera sensor. And if you can also get up to $511 added to your Amazon.com Gift Card balance when you trade in one of your current devices, meaning that you could get this phone for as low as $289. Remember that this device usually goes for more than $1,000, so paying less than $300 for a new model doesn’t sound like a bad idea. A more affordable version comes as the Motorola One 5G Ace that sells for just $300 after scoring a 25 percent discount that gets you $100 savings. This model comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, as well as a 2-day battery.

Other deals include the Jabra Elite 4 Active in-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds for $103 after a 14 percent discount, the Jabra Elite 3 in-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds that now go for $75 after a $5 discount, and the Apple AirPods 3 that now sell for $150 after scoring a $29 deal.