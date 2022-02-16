Save on the latest 24-inch iMac, Mac mini, and other great devices

We start today’s deals with last year’s 24-inch Apple iMac. This model features an M1 chip with an 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, a 7-core GPU, and it is currently selling for $1,199 after a $100 discount. However, you can get better savings with the 8-core GPU model that is seeing a $150 discount, if you consider that it already dropped $50 off its original price tag and that you will get $100 savings at checkout, meaning that you can get your new Mac for $1, 350. Still, these savings are only available on its Blue, Green, Silver, Orange, and Yellow color options.

The M1-powered 24-inch iMac also features an immersive 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with P3 wide color gamut and 500 nits of brightness, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, a studio-quality three-mic array for crystal clear calls and voice recordings, and other great features. Plus, you also get a color-matching Magic Mouse with Magic Keyboard with Touch ID to go with your setup. And if you want a larger display, you can also consider the 2020 Apple iMac with Retina 5K Display that comes with a 27-inch display, and you can get one for $1,699 after a $100 discount. However, this model comes with an Intel Core i5 processor inside.

We also spotted the M1 Mac mini getting a $100 discount on its 512GB storage model that packs 8GB RAM under the hood, which means you can get one for $799. If you want a more affordable option, you can opt for the 256GB storage model that sells for $649 after scoring a $50 discount.

24-inch iMac M1 Mac mini Microsoft Surface Pro 8

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is also on sale. This 13-inch Windows tablet that can double up as a laptop with the necessary accessories is currently selling for $1,000 after a $200 discount. This model comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and other great features. However, to get the best out of this product, you should also consider purchasing a Surface Pro Signature Keyboard with Fingerprint Reader that sells for $170 after a $30 discount, and the Surface Slim Pen 2 that goes for $120 after a $10 discount.