Save hundreds of dollars on MacBooks at BestBuy

Apple’s M1-powered MacBooks have a new stellar keyboard, a beautiful 13.3-inch display, a long-lasting battery life, and all the power you need for casual browsing, occasional video editing, and multitasking. While they might not be great for gaming, they’re excellent for work-related tasks and for students who are looking for a device that can do it all.

During this Black Friday, we spotted a few great deals at Best Buy on the new M1-powered MacBook Air and some of the MacBook Pro lineup. Unfortunately, we’re unlikely to see many deals on the brand new M1 Pro and M1 Max-powered MacBook Pro devices, but Best Buy is offering 6 free months of Apple Music for first-time users, which is a great deal on its own.

The brand new 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro starts at $1,999, and you’ll also get 6 free months of Apple Music, AppleTV+, and Apple News+ if you’re a first-time subscriber and Apple user. The same deal also applies to the 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro that starts from $2,499, and it comes with the same great deals as its smaller sibling.

Great Deals on MacBooks

MacBook Air 13.3-inch, M1, 8/256GB $848.99 - Save $150 If you don't need a lot of storage, and you only want to use it for occasional browsing, image/video editing, the M1 powered MacBook Air is an excellent choice.

MacBook Air 13.3-inch, M1, 8/512GB $1,099.99 - Save $150 If you need more storage than the base 256GB storage, the 512GB option is also on sale, and you can save up to $150 by purchasing this higher-end model. It's perfect for those who need more storage to store content, and you can also install more of your favorite applications.