Save on the Google Pixel 6 Pro thanks to a rare discount

The Google Pixel 6 series arrived back in October 2021 as one of the year’s hottest devices. The company finally decided to put its design team to work, and they delivered a very beautiful and eye-catching device that stands out in a sea of slabs. Google took things a step further and even gave us a more powerful variant that arrived as the Google Pixel 6 Pro, which goes against some of the best phones in the market. And the best part is that the Google Pixel 6 Pro has just gotten better, as it has received a new discount that lets you pick one up for less.

https://youtu.be/K1ClAmLHaoI

You can currently purchase a new and unlocked version of the Google Pixel 6 Pro for $855 at Amazon.com. This is thanks to the latest deal that will help you shave $44 off its regular $899 price tag. Indeed, it’s not the hottest deal around, but it’s great for those Google fans who want to have Google’s best device in their pockets.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

However, your color options will be limited to Stormy Black if you want the best savings, as the next best thing comes in Cloudy White, that now sells for $857, while the Sorta Sunny model still retails for $899.

The Google Pixel 6 Pro comes unlocked with 128GB storage space, and a custom-built Google Tensor Chip that makes it up to 80 percent faster than its predecessor, and the best part is that it also helps to give users great battery life. A 6.7-inch LTPO QHD Plus smooth display with up to 120Hz refresh rates.

Google Pixel 6 Pro The Google Pixel 6 Pro is the first flagship-level offering from Google after it spent a year away with mid-ranged devices. It features a 120Hz 1440p display and a triple camera system with all-new optics.

As always, Google Pixel devices are known for having some of the best cameras in the smartphone world, and the Google Pixel 6 Pro takes this to a whole new level. This is thanks to its powerful new camera system that features a triple camera setup containing a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 48MP telephoto lens with 4X optical zoom.