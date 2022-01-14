Save on the Garmin fenix 6 Pro Solar, Apple Watch Series 7 and more!

We keep receiving amazing deals from Amazon.com, where you will find the Garmin fenix 6 Pro Solar getting a 20 percent discount that lets you pick up your new smartwatch for $637. This means that you can purchase a new Garmin fenix 6 Pro Solar Multisport GPS watch with solar charging capabilities, advanced training features and still get to save $163. This model comes with a 1.3-inch display, preloaded TOPO maps, ski maps for 2,000 worldwide ski resorts, multiple global navigation satellite systems (GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo) support, and built-in sensors for 3-axis compass, gyroscope, and barometric altimeter. It also comes with a 14-day battery life when used in smartwatch mode, or up to 16 days when using its solar charging capabilities, but that is if you manage to be outside for around three hours every day.

A more affordable option comes as the Garmin Instinct Solar that is also on sale. This model can be yours for just $290 after seeing a $110 discount that represents 28 percent savings. This rugged outdoor smartwatch is also packed with solar charging capabilities, and you get a built-in 3-axis compass and barometric altimeter plus multiple global navigation satellite systems, outstanding activity tracking. You can also monitor how your body uses energy by tracking heart rate, stress, and sleep estimates with body battery energy monitoring that is incredibly useful.

Garmin fenix 6 Pro Solar Garmin Instinct Solar Apple Watch Series 7

However, you can also opt for Apple’s latest smartwatch, as the Apple Watch Series 7 is also on sale. Savings won’t be as great as the ones you receive with the Garmin models, but $50 is better than having to pay the full retail price. Right now, you can buy the GPS-only model with a 45mm Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band for $379. The smaller 41mm option is also receiving a $50 discount so that you can get one for $349. And if you want LTE support on your Apple Watch Series, you can get it starting at $449, as this model is also getting the same treatment.

Finally, you can also consider getting the Apple Watch SE with GPS-only support on its 40mm model with a Silver Aluminum Case with Abyss Blue Sport Band that is currently going for $245 after a $34 discount. The larger 44mm model is getting better savings with $40 off so that you can get one for $269.