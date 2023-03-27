Smartwatches come in various sizes and shapes, and if you’ve been on the lookout for a new watch, you’re in luck. We found some excellent deals on some of the best smartwatches, including the Google Pixel Watch, the Apple Watch Series 8, Galaxy Watch 5, and Watch 4, as well as the Amazfit GTS 4 Mini and the Amazfit GTR 3.

You can save up to $80 on these devices. The Pixel Watch can be yours for just $299.99, offering you a great $50 in savings. The Apple Watch Series 8 is also available at a $70 discount, and the Galaxy Watch 5 can be yours for just $249. We included the base models with Bluetooth and GPS, but some of these deals also include great savings on cellular models.

If you’re after the best smartwatches that can take an ECG, then the Pixel Watch, Apple Watch S8, and Galaxy Watch 5 might be your best options. Sadly, we couldn’t find any deals on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, but we’re always on the lookout and will let you know if we spot any deals in the coming days and weeks ahead. As for the current smartwatches, these offer the most accurate tracking in smartwatches, complete with ECG functionality. The Amazfit GTS 4 Mini and GTR 3 are also excellent smartwatches, although they lack the ECG functionality completely.

That said, they’re still excellent fitness trackers with some smartwatch functionalities, allowing you to change the watch face, pair it with either iOS or Android smartphones, and even go as far as using Alexa on your wrist. Depending on what you’re after, you could save quite a bit on these devices, although if you’re an iPhone user, you might only be interested in the Apple Watch Series 8.

The Apple Watch S8 offers excellent tracking, water resistance, and one of the best experiences due to its seamless integration with other Apple devices. The Pixel Watch offers a similar experience for Pixel smartphone and Android users. The Galaxy Watch, likewise, provides the same excellent performance when paired with Galaxy smartphones.