Smartwatches come in various sizes and shapes, and if you’ve been on the lookout for a new watch, you’re in luck. We found some excellent deals on some of the best smartwatches, including the Google Pixel Watch, the Apple Watch Series 8, Galaxy Watch 5, and Watch 4, as well as the Amazfit GTS 4 Mini and the Amazfit GTR 3.
You can save up to $80 on these devices. The Pixel Watch can be yours for just $299.99, offering you a great $50 in savings. The Apple Watch Series 8 is also available at a $70 discount, and the Galaxy Watch 5 can be yours for just $249. We included the base models with Bluetooth and GPS, but some of these deals also include great savings on cellular models.
Google Pixel Watch$299.99 $349.99 Save $50
The Google Pixel Watch is the first smartwatch from the software giant, and it's been in the works for multiple years. The watch is powered by Wear OS 3 and has Google Assistant, Fitbit health tracking features, and more.
Apple Watch Series 8$359 $429 Save $70
Apple Watch Series 8 takes the crown from Series 7, becoming the best wearable to buy and keeping track of your fitness levels and notifications. It promises all-day battery life and a new body temperature sensor to improve metric accuracy.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5$249 $279.99 Save $30.99
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 features iterative changes that improve the package sold previously. If you're looking for an affordable WearOS-based smartwatch, this is the best option to consider. It comes with improved battery life and faster-charging capabilities.
Galaxy Watch 4$169.99 $249.99 Save $80
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is the device to pick if you're looking for a fitness-centric smartwatch that doesn't hurt your wallet. It's lightweight, lasts a full day, and it has all the features you need to track your health and focus on activities.
Amazfit GTR 3$129.99 $149.99 Save $20
The Amazfit GTR 3 is an excellent choice if you want a modern and minimal-looking smartwatch with 21-days of battery life and access to over 100 workout modes.
Amazfit GTS 4 Mini$99.99 $119.99 Save $20
The Amazfit GTS 4 Mini supports five satellite positioning systems, up to 50 meters of water resistance, and more than 120 sports modes. It's an excellent affordable, and compact smartwatch. It features accurate tracking and a battery life that can last you up to two weeks with general use.
If you’re after the best smartwatches that can take an ECG, then the Pixel Watch, Apple Watch S8, and Galaxy Watch 5 might be your best options. Sadly, we couldn’t find any deals on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, but we’re always on the lookout and will let you know if we spot any deals in the coming days and weeks ahead. As for the current smartwatches, these offer the most accurate tracking in smartwatches, complete with ECG functionality. The Amazfit GTS 4 Mini and GTR 3 are also excellent smartwatches, although they lack the ECG functionality completely.
That said, they’re still excellent fitness trackers with some smartwatch functionalities, allowing you to change the watch face, pair it with either iOS or Android smartphones, and even go as far as using Alexa on your wrist. Depending on what you’re after, you could save quite a bit on these devices, although if you’re an iPhone user, you might only be interested in the Apple Watch Series 8.
The Apple Watch S8 offers excellent tracking, water resistance, and one of the best experiences due to its seamless integration with other Apple devices. The Pixel Watch offers a similar experience for Pixel smartphone and Android users. The Galaxy Watch, likewise, provides the same excellent performance when paired with Galaxy smartphones.