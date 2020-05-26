by: Nick L

With Memorial Day just around the corner and a series of social distancing guidelines still in place, you may be wondering just how you’re going to spend this glorious day off. But while you may not be able to gather with friends and family over shared meat and too much beer this year, you can still save big on some of the best gadgets and deals on the web, and we’ve listed ten of them right here for your convenience.

And don’t forget to enter the coupon code SUMMERSAVE20 at checkout in order to knock an additional 20% off the price of each gadget.

1. 10-Ft Cloth MFi-Certified Lightning Cable: 3-Pack

MSRP: $120 | Sale Price: $40 | Price with code SUMMERSAVE20: $32

Keep your devices charged up in durable style with this 3-pack of MFi-Certified lightning cables. With unmatched flexibility and a tangle-free design, these best-selling cables are 10 feet long and work with any USB port.

2. Portable Rechargeable Ozone Generator

MSRP: $33 | Sale Price: $24.99 | Price with code SUMMERSAVE20: $20

Eliminate harmful airborne particles and pathogens with this ozone generator. Also ideal for eliminating odors throughout the home, this multifaceted purifier blends in easily with any decor and features a lightweight design that’s easy to move around.

3. Bebcare iQ Wi-Fi HD Smart Baby Monitor

MSRP: $309 | Sale Price: $259 | Price with code SUMMERSAVE20: $208

This smart baby monitor delivers HD 1080p video directly to your devices, and features a temperature sensor to boot. You’ll even be able to communicate with anyone in the room thanks to a two-way audio feature.

4. 2-in-1 Protective Case with Stand for Nintendo Switch Lite

MSRP: $20 | Sale Price: $14.99 | Price with code SUMMERSAVE20: $12

Safeguard your beloved Nintendo Switch with this supremely durable protective case. Available in a variety of colors, this case will help you protect your device from bumps and drops while allowing you to access all of the controls with ease.

5. Monster SMART⁺ Universal 2-Device Remote Control

MSRP: $30 | Sale Price: $19.99 | Price with code SUMMERSAVE20: $16

Featuring an intuitive layout and compact design, this universal remote allows you to control your TV and computer with a single gadget. It’s easy to switch between devices with a single click, and 6-axis gyroscope technology allows you to control multiple elements of your devices using hand gestures.

6. SaniCharge Phone UV Sanitizer

MSRP: $100 | Sale Price: $37.99 | Price with code SUMMERSAVE20: $30.39

Keep your smartphone clean and germ-free with this powerful UV sanitizing station. You’ll be able to eliminate harmful pathogens that can live on the surface of your phone and other items, and a specialized aromatherapy feature will keep your surroundings as fresh as your gadgets.

7. KeySmart Flex: 2 Pack

MSRP: $20 | Sale Price: $13 | Price with code SUMMERSAVE20: $10.40

With the KeySmart by your side, you’ll never have to worry about forgetting your keys again. With a flexible organizer that’s smaller than a pack of gum, this compact tool lets you carry up to eight keys without having to worry about unnecessarily bulk.

8. Rymek Retro Bluetooth Mechanical Keyboard

MSRP: $255 | Sale Price: $180 | Price with code SUMMERSAVE20: $144

Boost your productivity with this incredibly responsive and stylish Bluetooth mechanical keyboard. Featuring the latest Bluetooth 3.0 technology, this keyboard will help you type faster and more efficiently, and it even comes with a versatile scroll knob for added convenience.

9. Tenikle® 2.0: Bendy Suction Phone Mount + Shutterbug Clicker (Red)

MSRP: $45 | Sale Price: $36 | Price with code SUMMERSAVE20: $29

With strong suction cups and bendable legs, the Tenikle® 2.0 immediately transforms into a tripod or selfie stick that you can use to capture the perfect shot. You can even use it as a car mount to help you document road trips.

10. Prima 1080p HD Pocket Projector

MSRP: $799 | Sale Price: $280 | Price with code SUMMERSAVE20: $224

Keep the entire family entertained at home with this portable HD projector. Featuring 1080p resolution, this iPhone-sized gadget projects a screen up to 200-inches in length in order to provide a unique at-home theater experience.

Prices are subject to change.