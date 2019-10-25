Save big on these 7 flawless, noise-cancelling headphones!

In this day and age, having a trusty pair of headphones is crucial. Whether you’re commuting to work or flying across the country, it’s important to have a method of tuning out the world. Don’t let external circumstances stress you out further. Relax by listening to your favorite songs anywhere, anytime. If you don’t have a reliable pair of headphones just yet, you’re in luck. Choose between these 7 amazing deals on headphones:

Cowin E7 Active Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones

Experience your favorite tunes with crisp wireless audio and powerful bass. The Cowin E7 Active Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones provide stellar audio playback with extremely comfortable over-ear cushions. Add on the 30 hours of battery life and you have a phenomenal pair of headphones. Get a pair today for just $63.99, which is 8% off the original price.

Sennheiser PXC 550 Over-Ear Bluetooth ANC Headphones

Named best headphones of 2019, the Sennheiser PXC 550 Over-Ear Bluetooth ANC Headphones have won numerous awards. Known as the world’s leader in audio innovation, Sennheiser has once again produced a revolutionary device. Thanks to NoiseGard™ hybrid adaptive noise-cancelling technology, the Sennheiser PXC 550 helps you create your own personal aural environment. Experience unrivaled sound quality today for just $249.95. That’s 28% off the original price.

Avantree ANC031 Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones

Engineered with 40mm stereo drivers, the Avantree ANC031 Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones pack a powerful aural punch. Songs will sound even more dynamic and voices will sound even more crisp. Plus, the active noise cancellation ensures effective elimination of distracting low-frequency background noise. Try out the Avantree ANC031 Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones today for 14% off the original price. That brings your total down to $59.99.

Cowin E8 Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones

Constantly being on the road can be exhausting. Bring some vitality back to your spirit with the Cowin E8 Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones. These are the perfect way to enjoy a long international flight. With rotating, ergonomic ear cups, the Cowin E8 headphones are comfortable even after many hours of usage. The built-in controls allows for straightforward navigation between songs. Get your very own pair today for $134.99, which is 32% off the original price.

Cowin E7 Pro Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Wireless Headphones

For the under $80 price tag, the Cowin E7 Pro Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Wireless Headphones are hard to beat. They feature many similar specs to the E8. Each pair comes armed with Adaptive Noise Cancelling technology and proprietary 45mm large-aperture drivers. These headphones are the ideal intersection of comfort and functionality. You’ll also get up to 30 hours of uninterrupted playtime with a single charge. Experience the Cowin E7 Pro Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Wireless Headphones for just $78.99. That’s 12% off the original price.

TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Named an Amazon’s Choice Product, the TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Cancelling Headphones deliver goosebump-inducing audio quality. Compared to its predecessor, the TREBLAB Z2 headphones feature twice the sound quality and battery life. The Sound2.0™ technology with aptX and T-Quiet™ active noise-cancellation really makes these headphones shine. Plus, you’ll have 35 hours of battery life. For a limited time, these headphones are 69% off. Get the TREBLAB Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Cancelling Headphones for just $78.99.

1Voice AXR Active Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones

Being productive in the office can be difficult with the constant sounds and distractions. Block off all external sounds and focus on your upcoming deadlines with the 1Voice AXR Active Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones. Able to eliminate 90% off outside sound, these headphones allow you to achieve the ultimate state of productivity. You can listen wirelessly up to 12 hours or wired using the 3.5 mm jack. At 75% off, the 1Voice AXR Active Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones are just $49.99!

by Christopher Jin