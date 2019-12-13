Author
Are you frequently on the road, whether it’s commuting or traveling for work? The one device you need this holiday season is the 3-in-1 Wireless Power Bank for Apple Watch, iOS & AirPods. This compact and portable charging bank will keep all your Apple devices at full capacity.

Weighing less than half a pound, the 3-in-1 Wireless Power Bank can fit conveniently in your backpack, purse, or back pocket. It’s compatible with any version of your Apple Watch, iPhone, iPad, or AirPods. The intelligent safety protection ensures you’ll never be charging with uneven current distribution. The 5,200mAh battery size is large enough to charge your devices multiple times.

The 3-in-1 Wireless Power Bank for Apple Watch, iOS & AirPods is an excellent gift for friends and family that use Apple products. Originally 60% off, this power bank is an additional 15% off by using code MerrySave15. That makes your total just $33.99.

3-in-1 Wireless Power Bank for Apple Watch, iOS & AirPods – $33.99

