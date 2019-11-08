Technology is getting more and more advanced each day, but the prices aren’t getting any cheaper. The newest Apple iPhone 11 is nearly $1000 and that’s just for a smartphone. Luckily, there still exists very affordable technology if you know where to look. When it comes to laptops, Chromebooks are easily the best bang for your buck. If you’re on the market for an affordable laptop that works perfectly for browsing the web, sending emails, and chatting with friends, check on these 4 refurbished Chromebooks!

Samsung Chromebook 11.6″ 16GB (Refurbished)

For under $100, the Samsung Chromebook is a steal. This laptop takes literally seconds to boot up and runs all of your favorite Google apps. There are thousands of different programs for you to choose from. Respond to work emails using Gmail and stream your favorite channels with YouTube. The Samsung Exynos 5 Dual-Core 1.7GHz CPU ensures you’ll always be running at lightning fast speeds. Get the Samsung Chromebook 11.6″ 16GB (Refurbished) today for just $99.99, which is 83% off the original price.

Samsung Chromebook 11.6″ 16GB (Refurbished) – $99.99



See Deal

Acer 11″ 16GB C720 Chromebook (Certified Refurbished)

There’s no need to carry a chunky, old laptop while on the go. The Acer 11″ 16GB C720 Chromebook fulfills all your work-related needs and weights only 2.76 lbs. It’s the ideal laptop to power through your to-do list while traveling. Packed with a powerful 16GB SSD, you’ll be able to access all your essential documents faster than ever before. The 8.5 hours battery life is perfect for a full day of efficiency. Try out the Acer 11″ 16GB C720 Chromebook (Certified Refurbished) for 55% off. That brings your total down to $89.99.

Acer 11″ 16GB C720 Chromebook (Certified Refurbished) – $89.99



See Deal

Lenovo Thinkpad 11e Chromebook 11.6” 16GB – Silver (Certified Refurbished)

The Lenovo Thinkpad 11e Chromebook is built to last a very long time. Don’t let the price fool you because the rugged construction ensures that this laptop can withstand drops of nearly 3 feet at any angle. That’s likely better than your smartphone. Besides the extreme durability, this Chromebook is also loaded with high-quality components. The 6th Gen Intel® Core™ processor is very responsive and provides excellent performance. You can even capture vivid photos with the 720p HD camera. At 73% off, the Lenovo Thinkpad 11e Chromebook 11.6” 16GB – Silver (Certified Refurbished) is just $104.99.

Lenovo Thinkpad 11e Chromebook 11.6” 16GB – Silver (Certified Refurbished) – $104.99



See Deal

Acer Chromebook 11″ C740-C4PE 16GB – Black (Certified Refurbished)

Compared to its predecessor, the Acer Chromebook comes with four new design improvements that drastically improved durability and performance. Reinforced corners and longer hinge brackets promise to keep your favorite Chromebook lasting longer than ever. With boot up speeds of 7 seconds, this laptop is an excellent option for browsing the web or playing games. The 11.6” HD screen is amazing for watching your favorite TV shows and movies. Experience the Acer Chromebook 11″ C740-C4PE 16GB – Black (Certified Refurbished) for just $99.99. That’s 49% off the original price.

Acer Chromebook 11″ C740-C4PE 16GB – Black (Certified Refurbished) – $99.99



See Deal

Want your products featured in the Pocketnow Shop? Learn more about how to sell your products online!

by Christopher Jin