Black Friday is quickly approaching and that means big savings on essential items. This year, the best sales won’t be on Black Friday. For example, the ThunderDrive Cloud Storage: Lifetime Subscription is now under $40 until 11/18. During this holiday season, give your loved ones the power of 2TB best-selling cloud storage.

Thunder Drive is an extremely easy-to-use cloud storage service. Even if you’re not the most tech savvy, you’ll find creating folders, managing files, and sharing private links a piece of cake. Use Thunder Drive on any web browser or even your smartphone. Don’t worry about security either because all cloud data is hosted in premier Tier IV data center facilities. The 2560bit AES encryption is exactly what you need to keep your personal files away from hackers.

6x faster than Amazon storage, ThunderDrive Cloud Storage: Lifetime Subscription is currently 96% off with coupon code BFSAVE15 (valid 11/11 – 11/18). That means your total is just $39 for this amazing pre-Black Friday price drop.

ThunderDrive Cloud Storage: Lifetime Subscription – $39

See Deal

Want your products featured in the Pocketnow Shop? Learn more about how to sell your products online!