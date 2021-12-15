Save big bucks on some of the best soundbars from LG, Samsung and more

We keep receiving amazing savings from Amazon.com, where you can purchase a new soundbar to go with your new Amazon Fire TV Omni and 4 Series. There are several options to choose from, but the best savings come with LG’s SP8YA 3.1.2CH Sound Bar and Subwoofer with Dolby Atmos, currently receiving a 32 percent discount, meaning that you can purchase yours for $547, and it comes with $253 savings. This soundbar packs a total output power of 440W, Meridian Audio Technology, 4K Passthrough, multi-platform support for your favorite digital assistants, and more.

You can also consider the more affordable Samsung 5.0ch S61A Amazon Exclusive S Series Soundbar that is currently available for $278 after a $52 discount. This model features a side horn speaker with an acoustic beam to let you experience room-filling sound, which works together with a built-in center speaker that is dedicated to enhancing dialogue so that you can hear every single word clearly.

If you’re looking for more affordable alternatives, you will find the 100 Watt 40-inch Bestisan Sound Bar Wireless and Wired Audio Bluetooth 5.0 TV Speakers that go for just under $100 after a $10.11 discount. Or go for the 60W Hisense HS205 2.0ch Sound Bar that is available for $70 after seeing a $30 discount.

Polk Audio options are also getting some love, as you can get the Signa S2 Ultra-Slim TV Sound Bar that comes with a wireless subwoofer, and it includes HDMI and optical cables for $149 after a $50 discount. Or check out the Polk Audio MagniFi Max SR Home Theater Surround Sound Bar that goes for $496 after a 17 percent discount that will get you $103 savings. This soundbar comes with a wireless subwoofer and two speakers to deliver amazing sound.