We start today’s deals with a vast selection of Smart TVs. First, we find that the 70-inch Samsung Class 7 series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV is getting a $50 discount over at Best Buy, which leaves it available for $700, or get the 775-inch model for $850 with the same $50 savings. A less expensive option comes from Vizio, as its 70-inch Quantum Series LED 4K UHD SmartCast TV is getting a $120 discount, leaving it up for grabs at just $680. However, the most affordable option comes from Hisense, as you can also get a 70-inch Smart Android TV for $530 with the same $120 savings as Vizio’s option.

Heading over to Amazon.com, we find the all-new Insignia 64-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire TV edition selling for $450 after a $100 discount, but if you want to go overkill, the Samsung 85-inch Class Crystal UHD 4K UHD HDR Smart TV with Alexa built-in is selling for $1798 after a $202 discount. Or go for the LG CX 65Inch 4K Smart OLED TV that’s selling for $2,150 after a $603 discount and $47 extra savings when you add an on-page coupon.

Now, having a huge display isn’t great if you don’t have excellent quality audio. In other words, you should also consider getting a Roku Smart Soundbar that will give you 4K, HD, and HDR streaming plus exceptional audio for $300 after a $60 discount. This package will also come with a Roku Voice Remote and a Roku Wireless Subwoofer for you to have an incredible media experience.

However, you can get the Roku Soundbar without the Wireless Subwoofer for $150 with $30 savings. And since we’re already talking audio, you can also get a new Bose SoundLink Revolve+, that’s a portable and long-lasting Bluetooth 360 Bluetooth Speaker that’s selling for $249 after a $50 discount. You should also take a look at Govee’s 32.8ft LED Strip Light that works with Alexa and Google Assistant to give a nice RGB touch to your room since it’s currently selling for $26 after a $9.99 discount.





