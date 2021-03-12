It is a great moment to get your hands on a new Samsung smartphone. If you head over to Amazon.com, you will find that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is getting a $200 discount, meaning you can gram one with 128GB of storage space for $1,000. If you want the next best thing, we find the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus selling for $790 with $220 savings. Or grab the vanilla variant for just $700 with $100 savings.

The Galaxy S20 FE is also on sale, and you can get your new device for $600 with the same $100 discount as the entry-level Galaxy S21. And if you want the Samsung Galaxy Note 20. You can get one starting at $800 or grab the Ultra variant for $1,100. Both devices come unlocked, and they are equipped with 128GB of storage space.

However, there’s another way to get every one of the previously mentioned devices for less. First of all, you have to trade-in an eligible device, and you can get up to $700 savings on these devices. In other words, you can get your hands on a new Samsung Galaxy S21 for as low as $100, a new Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus for $200, and the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G for $500. You will also get four months of YouTube Premium for free and up to $100 in-store credit to use towards accessories.

Now, the Galaxy S20 FE can also get some nice discounts when you trade-in an eligible device. You can grab one starting at $250. Unfortunately, every other Galaxy S20 model is sold out by now. Still, you can also get a new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 for just $350 if you want the regular version, or go Ultra for $750. All of these devices are also factory unlocked, and they start with 128GB of storage space. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is also on sale, and you can also get one starting at $1450.

You may also be planning on getting a protective case for your device, which means it’s a great moment to head over to Amazon.com. There are tons of official Samsung Galaxy S20 cases on sale, and discounts go up to $29.99 when you get the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Case S-View Flip Cover, as it’s now selling for just $20. Get the Leather Back Cover for the Galaxy S20+ for the same $20, after receiving a $7.99 discount, or get a new Rugged Protective Cover for the Galaxy S20 Ultra for $17.92 with $1,06 savings. You can also find deals on cases for the Samsung Galaxy S21, but from third-party makers, and remember that you can get up to 10 percent off every OtterBox case right now.