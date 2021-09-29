Galaxy Z Fold 3 sales

We start today’s deals with some of the best smartphones in the market, starting with the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 that’s getting up to 50 percent savings after an eligible trade-in. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 starts at $1,800, but you can receive up to $900 trade-in credit when you choose to hand over some of your previous devices. Yes, you got that right, you can trade in up to four different devices, and trade-ins aren’t limited to smartphones, as you can also include tablets and smartwatches in the equation. This will get you a new and unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 3 with 256GB storage, or go for the 512GB variant for $1,000.

If you don’t love this design, you can also consider going for the smaller Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 that’s getting up to $600 savings with you trade-in some of your current devices. This phone starts at $1,000, and it comes with 128GB storage, but you can get one for as low as $400 if you’re interested.

Heading over to Amazon.com, we find that the latest OnePlus 9 Pro is currently getting a 14 percent discount, meaning that you can pick one up for $920 after a $153 discount. This device features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 12GB RAM, and 256GB storage. You also get a beautiful 120Hz Fluid display, 65W Ultra-Fast Charge, and up to 50W wireless charging support.

However, savings get better when you head over to OnePlus.com, where you will find the OnePlus 9 selling for $699 after a $179.99 discount. The best part is that this device comes bundled with a pair of OnePlus Buds Pro. The OnePlus 9 packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage under the hood. If you’re not interested in a new phone, and you just want to grab a new pair of OnePlus Buds Pro, you can pick them up for just $120 after a $30 discount. And finally, you can pick up the OnePlus 8T with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage for just $499, down from its regular $749 price tag.




