apple EU investigation

We start today’s deals with a vast selection of Apple products that are currently on sale. First, we focus on those users who want power on the go. The latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro is now getting a $150 discount on its 512GB storage version with 8GB RAM in Silver. In other words, you can get one of Apple’s most powerful laptops for $1,349. And if you’re more drawn to the Space Gray variant, you can get it with $100 savings, which leave it up for grabs at $1,399. And if you feel like you can live with just 256GB storage, the Space Gray and Silver models are getting $100 and $99 discounts, leaving them at $1,199 and $1,200, respectively.

We have also found the latest M1 MacBook Air getting a $100 discount on its Gold variant with 512GB storage so that you can get yours for $1,149. If you want the Silver option, you will find it for $1,189 after a $60 discount. However, if you want the Space Gray model, we recommend you consider the 256GB option if you want to save some cash. You can get it for $949 after a $50 discount that goes across the board.

    13-inch MacBook Pro with Apple M1 Chip

    MacBook Air with Apple M1 Chip

 

If you’re more into Intel-powered MacBooks, we have found the 16-inch MacBook Pro getting a $300 discount, meaning you can grab one of the last ones for $2,499. This will get you a new laptop with 16Gb RAM, 1TB storage, and a 2.3GHz Intel Core i9 processor. If you want the Intel Core i7 variant, you can grab one for $2,199 with $200 savings, and you get the same 16GB RAM but half the storage. And if you want the Intel Core i7 variant of the 13-inch MacBook Pro, you can score one for $1,599 with $200 savings. This laptop also comes with 16GB RAM and 512GB of storage space. Now, you can get 1TB storage on the Intel-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro, but you will have to settle for an Intel Core i5 processor and a $1,799 price tag after a $200 discount.

    16-inch MacBook Pro

    13-inch MacBook Pro with Intel Chip

 

For those of you looking for a new iPad, we have found the latest WiFi-only 10.9-inch iPad Air with 64GB getting up to $50 savings, meaning you can grab yours for $549. The 256GB are getting up to $54 savings, leaving it at $695 if you want the Rose Gold variant, while the other models go for $699 after a $50 discount. The 2019 WiFi-only iPad mini is still getting a $30 discount on its 64GB variant, leaving it up for grabs at $369. The 256GB option is getting a $59 discount so that you may grab yours for $490.

If you want an entry-level iPad with a 10.2-inch display, you can get one starting at $299 after a $30 discount. The 128GB variant is getting a $34 discount, leaving it available at $395, and this is the variant Jaime Rivera recommends and the one I got for myself. Remember that it now supports the first-generation Apple Pencil, which is now getting a $5 discount, leaving it available for $94.

    2020 iPad Air

    2019 iPad Mini

    2020 iPad

 

If you’re looking for a new pair of headphones, you can grab the Apple AirPods Max for $520 after a $29 discount on its Silver and Sky Blue color variants. The Green version goes for $540, and you can get the Pink model for $543.13, with only the Space Gray model selling for its full retail price. The still great AirPods Pro are getting a $52 discount, meaning you can grab a pair for $197, and you can also score a new pair of gen-2 AirPods for $149.99 and $128.98 with $49 and $30 savings, respectively. It just depends on whether you want to get them with a wireless charging case or not. Finally, you can get the latest Apple Watch Series 6 with $70 savings when you go for the GPS-only 44mm variant with a RED Aluminum Case and a RED Sport Band, which leaves it available for $359.

    AirPods Max

    AirPods Pro

    Apple Watch Series 6

 




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

You May Also Like
Apple M1 MacBook Air review 01
Best Macs: Which Apple Mac should you buy?
Buying a computing machine is never an easy task. We’ve compiled this buyer’s guide to help you pick the best Mac that suits your needs.
OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ and more devices are on sale today
Today’s best deals come from Amazon and B&H, where you will find OnePlus smartphones, Samsung Smart TVs, gaming headsets, and more on sale
samsung galaxy a52
Best Samsung Galaxy A52 5G cases in 2021
We have compiled a list of the best Samsung Galaxy A52 cases you can buy right now. Here are some of the best case for you.