We start today’s deals with a vast selection of Apple products that are currently on sale. First, we focus on those users who want power on the go. The latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro is now getting a $150 discount on its 512GB storage version with 8GB RAM in Silver. In other words, you can get one of Apple’s most powerful laptops for $1,349. And if you’re more drawn to the Space Gray variant, you can get it with $100 savings, which leave it up for grabs at $1,399. And if you feel like you can live with just 256GB storage, the Space Gray and Silver models are getting $100 and $99 discounts, leaving them at $1,199 and $1,200, respectively.

We have also found the latest M1 MacBook Air getting a $100 discount on its Gold variant with 512GB storage so that you can get yours for $1,149. If you want the Silver option, you will find it for $1,189 after a $60 discount. However, if you want the Space Gray model, we recommend you consider the 256GB option if you want to save some cash. You can get it for $949 after a $50 discount that goes across the board.

If you’re more into Intel-powered MacBooks, we have found the 16-inch MacBook Pro getting a $300 discount, meaning you can grab one of the last ones for $2,499. This will get you a new laptop with 16Gb RAM, 1TB storage, and a 2.3GHz Intel Core i9 processor. If you want the Intel Core i7 variant, you can grab one for $2,199 with $200 savings, and you get the same 16GB RAM but half the storage. And if you want the Intel Core i7 variant of the 13-inch MacBook Pro, you can score one for $1,599 with $200 savings. This laptop also comes with 16GB RAM and 512GB of storage space. Now, you can get 1TB storage on the Intel-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro, but you will have to settle for an Intel Core i5 processor and a $1,799 price tag after a $200 discount.

For those of you looking for a new iPad, we have found the latest WiFi-only 10.9-inch iPad Air with 64GB getting up to $50 savings, meaning you can grab yours for $549. The 256GB are getting up to $54 savings, leaving it at $695 if you want the Rose Gold variant, while the other models go for $699 after a $50 discount. The 2019 WiFi-only iPad mini is still getting a $30 discount on its 64GB variant, leaving it up for grabs at $369. The 256GB option is getting a $59 discount so that you may grab yours for $490.

If you want an entry-level iPad with a 10.2-inch display, you can get one starting at $299 after a $30 discount. The 128GB variant is getting a $34 discount, leaving it available at $395, and this is the variant Jaime Rivera recommends and the one I got for myself. Remember that it now supports the first-generation Apple Pencil, which is now getting a $5 discount, leaving it available for $94.

If you’re looking for a new pair of headphones, you can grab the Apple AirPods Max for $520 after a $29 discount on its Silver and Sky Blue color variants. The Green version goes for $540, and you can get the Pink model for $543.13, with only the Space Gray model selling for its full retail price. The still great AirPods Pro are getting a $52 discount, meaning you can grab a pair for $197, and you can also score a new pair of gen-2 AirPods for $149.99 and $128.98 with $49 and $30 savings, respectively. It just depends on whether you want to get them with a wireless charging case or not. Finally, you can get the latest Apple Watch Series 6 with $70 savings when you go for the GPS-only 44mm variant with a RED Aluminum Case and a RED Sport Band, which leaves it available for $359.