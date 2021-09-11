We are getting closer to the launch of new Apple products, which means that previous generations are about to get even more affordable. Still, no one knows if we will get new MacBook models during the upcoming Apple event, but that doesn’t mean you can’t take advantage of the latest deals on several Apple devices.

For instance, the most powerful 13-inch MacBook Pro is currently getting a $100 discount, which leaves the 256GB storage option with 8GB RAM available for $1,199. However, you will have to settle for the Space Gray model, as the Silver variant is selling for its regular $1,299 price tag. Suppose you really want to get your hands on a 13-inch MacBook Pro in Silver, and you want to save some bucks in the process. Well, in that case, you will have to grab the 512GB option that’s selling for $1,400 after a $99 discount.

The lighter MacBook Air is getting even better savings, as you can grab the Space Gray model with $149 savings, meaning that you can grab one for $850 on its 256GB storage option. However, if you need more storage space, and you have to get the 512GB storage variant, you will have to choose between the Silver and Gold color options if you want to save $150, meaning that you can get any of these two variants for $1,100, while the Space Gray model with 516GB storage goes for $1,149.

If you want a more affordable laptop, you can also consider checking out the HP Chromebook x360 14a 2-in1 Laptop that’s currently getting a 19 percent discount, meaning that you can get one for $290 after a $70 discount. This laptop comes with an Intel Pentium Silver N5000 processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage. Plus, its design will allow you to use it as a laptop or as a tablet.