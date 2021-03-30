We start today’s deals with the latest M1-powered Apple Mac Mini, which can be yours for just $800 if you go for the 512GB storage option and 8GB RAM. Savings come in two steps. First, you will see a $50 discount on the product’s landing page, but you will get a $49 extra discount at checkout, which adds up to $49 savings. You can also save some money on the 256GB storage variant, as you can currently save $35 off its regular $699 price tag, meaning you can get yours for $664.

If you’re not an Apple fan, but you’re still looking for a new PC, Dell’s XPS Desktop, Special Edition Creator Edition with an Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB RAM, and 2 TB of storage space, can be yours for $1,617 which translates into almost $420 savings. Now, that may be a bit too much since this PC is intended for creators, so you may want to go for the XPS Desktop Special Edition with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB of storage space. It is currently listed for $1,689.98, but you can get it for just $999 when you enter promo code DTXPSAFF329 at checkout.

Yesterday we saw some nice deals on computer desks that are still live, which will go great with your new PC. However, you can improve your workspace even more with a new X Rocker gaming chair that’s currently selling for $164.20 with $35.79 savings.

Razer Peripherals are also on sale, and you can find every deal if you follow this link. Our picks for the best Razer deals feature the Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma v2, which is currently getting a $50 discount, leaving it up for grabs at just $90. The Razer Thresher For Xbox One are getting a $60 discount, meaning you can also grab a pair for $90, and this gaming headset will also work with PC and the latest Xbox Series X and Series S.