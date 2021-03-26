We keep on giving you some of the best deals available in the market. We recently posted several deals on rather affordable gaming laptops and an excellent selection of MacBook Pros. However, we are now going to focus on the latest 10.9-inch iPad Air. You can currently get your new tablet for just $559 if you can live with 64GB of storage space and no LTE support. If you want more storage space, you can grab the 256GB variant selling for $670, which translates to $70 savings.

Now, that’s not the only Apple product on sale. We also find the latest Apple Watch Series 6 selling for as low as $349 on its 40mm GPS only variant with a RED Aluminum Case with RED Sport Band. Other color options are available, but those will most likely come with $25 savings, leaving the Apple Watch Series 6 selling for $375. Now, if you want LTE support, you can also grab one for $459 after a $40 discount. And if you’re getting a new Apple Watch to start working out, you may also want to get a digital body weight scale, as ZOETOUCH’s option can be yours for just $15 after $3.60 savings.

We then move over to the Smart TV segment, where we find the 55-inch Sony X950H 4K UHD Smart LED TV for $1,198. Now, it doesn’t come with a discount perse, but you will get a $120 B&H Photo Video E-Gift Card upon purchase. If you’re looking to get a larger display for less, you can head over to Amazon.com, where you can get a 65-inch Sony X800H 4K UHD Smart LED TV for $898 with $101.99 savings. TCL’s 50-inch 4K UHD Smart Roku LED TV and the Insignia NS-43DF710NA21 43-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire TV edition are also on sale, and you can get them for $300 and $360 with $50 and $40 savings, respectively.

Finally, we have found several condenser microphones for every need and budget. First, the Audio-Technica AT2020 Cardioid Condenser Studio XLR Microphone is now available for $99 after a huge $70 discount for those of you who want to get great audio recordings. Now, don’t expect this microphone to come with tons of accessories, but if that’s what you’re looking for, your best choice may be the FIFINE Studio Condenser USB Microphone which comes with an adjustable scissor arm stand, shock mount. It can be yours for $44.78 with $187.21 savings. Or grab the TONOR Professional Cardioid Studio Mic Kit, which can be yours for $43 after a $17 discount.