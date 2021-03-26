new iPad Air

We keep on giving you some of the best deals available in the market. We recently posted several deals on rather affordable gaming laptops and an excellent selection of MacBook Pros. However, we are now going to focus on the latest 10.9-inch iPad Air. You can currently get your new tablet for just $559 if you can live with 64GB of storage space and no LTE support. If you want more storage space, you can grab the 256GB variant selling for $670, which translates to $70 savings.

Now, that’s not the only Apple product on sale. We also find the latest Apple Watch Series 6 selling for as low as $349 on its 40mm GPS only variant with a RED Aluminum Case with RED Sport Band. Other color options are available, but those will most likely come with $25 savings, leaving the Apple Watch Series 6 selling for $375. Now, if you want LTE support, you can also grab one for $459 after a $40 discount. And if you’re getting a new Apple Watch to start working out, you may also want to get a digital body weight scale, as ZOETOUCH’s option can be yours for just $15 after $3.60 savings.

    iPad Air

    Apple Watch Series 6 GPS

    Apple Watch Series 6 LTE

 

We then move over to the Smart TV segment, where we find the 55-inch Sony X950H 4K UHD Smart LED TV for $1,198. Now, it doesn’t come with a discount perse, but you will get a $120 B&H Photo Video E-Gift Card upon purchase. If you’re looking to get a larger display for less, you can head over to Amazon.com, where you can get a 65-inch Sony X800H 4K UHD Smart LED TV for $898 with $101.99 savings. TCL’s 50-inch 4K UHD Smart Roku LED TV and the Insignia NS-43DF710NA21 43-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire TV edition are also on sale, and you can get them for $300 and $360 with $50 and $40 savings, respectively.

    55-inch Sony X950H 4K UHD Smart LED TV

    Sony X800H 55-inch

    TCL 50-inch 4K UHD Smart Roku LED TV

 

Finally, we have found several condenser microphones for every need and budget. First, the Audio-Technica AT2020 Cardioid Condenser Studio XLR Microphone is now available for $99 after a huge $70 discount for those of you who want to get great audio recordings. Now, don’t expect this microphone to come with tons of accessories, but if that’s what you’re looking for, your best choice may be the FIFINE Studio Condenser USB Microphone which comes with an adjustable scissor arm stand, shock mount. It can be yours for $44.78 with $187.21 savings. Or grab the TONOR Professional Cardioid Studio Mic Kit, which can be yours for $43 after a $17 discount.

    Audio-Technica AT2020 Cardioid Condenser Studio XLR Microphone

    FIFINE Studio Condenser USB Microphone

    TONOR Professional Cardioid Studio Mic Kit

 




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

You May Also Like
Apple’s iPhone XS, Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ and more are on sale
Today’s deals come from Amazon, Woot, and B&H, where we find Apple’s iPhone XS, several Samsung Galaxy devices and more on sale
Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop and more devices are on sale right now
Check out the latest deals on the Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop, Samsung Chromebooks, Fire TV Cube and more
16-inch MacBook Pro screenshot from Apple video
Save up to $350 on Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro, earphones and more
We are also getting some amazing discounts on Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro, Samsung earbuds, gaming keyboards, and more on sale