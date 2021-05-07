You can currently get tons of Amazon products on sale, you can get a new Amazon Echo for just $70 after a $30 discount, and you get to choose between its three different color options, as they’re all getting the same treatment. The smaller Echo Dot is getting a $20 discount so that you can get yours for $30. However, an option allows you to get one regular-sized Echo with two Echo Dots for $129.97 with $70 savings. Now, for those of you looking for the previous generation Echo Dot, you can still find it for $25 with $15 savings and add a Smart Plug to your order for just $10 more.

Moving on to Smart displays, you can currently get a new Echo Show 10 with a $50 discount, which leaves it available for just $200. You can also score a free Ring A9 Smart LED Bulb, yes, since the bundle is selling for the same price. Go for the smaller Amazon Show 8 and score even better savings, as it sells for $75 with a $55 discount, or get the Show 5 for just $50 after a $40 discount. Now, if you’re only looking for a Bluetooth speaker you can take outside, get the Soundcore Flare Mini Bluetooth Speaker, which features an IPX7 rating, and it can be yours for $36.54 after a $6.45 discount.

Finally, you can give more power to your TV with the Fire TV Stick 4K that’s currently getting a $12 discount, leaving it up for grabs at just $38. The Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite is also on sale, and you can get yours for $25.99 with $5 savings. The Fire TV Cube that’s the fastest and most powerful Fire TV streaming device, is also on sale. It is currently getting a $20 discount, meaning you can get this beast in your living room for $100, and you can also get a new Fire TV Blaster for $20 after receiving a $15 discount. The Fire TV Blaster will add voice controls to your Fire TV streaming devices.