Save big bucks on the latest LG gaming monitors, Samsung options and other products are also on sale

This is a great opportunity for you to save on the purchase of a new gaming monitor. There are several options to choose from, as LG is currently selling its 32-inch Ultragear Gaming Monitor with QHD resolution, 165Hz refresh rates, and more for $297 after receiving a 26 percent discount that translates to $103 savings for anyone interested. This model also features HDR 10 support and AMD FreeSync to improve your gaming experience.

The 27-inch Ultragear Gaming Monitor with a QHD Nano IPS display is a bit more expensive, as it currently sells for $397 after a $103 discount. or go for the larger 32-inch model that is also receiving a $103 discount, meaning that you pick one up for $497. Finally, the Ultragear QHD Nano IPS 1ms NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible Gaming Monitor is also on sale. You can get the 27-inch Ultragear FHD Gaming Monitor for as low as $247 after a $53 discount, which will get you a FHD IPS display with 144Hz refresh rates and more. You can get the same 27-inch gaming monitor with different resolutions, but this will also affect how much you end up paying for yours.

If you’re looking for other options, you can consider picking up a new Samsung M7 Series smart monitor. It starts at $352 on its 32-inch model after receiving a $98 discount. The larger 43-inch model is also on sale, but this one will cost you $450 after a 25 percent discount that translates to $150 savings.

You can also save on the NZXT H510i Compact ATX Mid-Tower PC Gaming Case that now sells for $90 after a $55 discount. You can also keep your gaming PC cool with the NZXT Kraken X53 240mm AIO RGB CPU Liquid Cooler that goes for $114 after a 19 percent discount. The NZXT Kraken X73 RGB 360mm goes for $190 with $40 savings, and the NZXT Kraken X63 RGB 280mm can be yours for $160 after a $30 discount.