Save big bucks on Apple’s latest AirPods Pro and more

We keep receiving significant savings from Amazon.com, where we have spotted some of the latest AirPods models on sale. First up, we have the AirPods Max that are currently receiving a 13 percent discount, meaning that you can pick up a pair for as low as $479. This translates to $70 savings on every color variant which will get you some nice savings, considering that Apple’s best AirPods have a $549 original price tag.

The AirPods Max feature active noise cancellation to keep you immersed in your favorite tunes and keep track of everything that goes around you with Transparency Mode. Spatial Audio is another great feature that comes with the package, which provides users with theater-like sound, and it will deliver up to 20-hours of battery life with ANC, and Spatial Audio enabled.

If you want a more affordable option, you can also consider picking up a pair of Apple AirPods Pro that are currently selling for $200 after a $49 discount that translates to 20 percent savings for anyone interested. These are the latest version of Apple’s wireless earbuds that now come with a MagSafe Charging Case. They also feature active noise cancellation, transparency mode, and adaptive EQ to tune your music to your ear automatically.

AirPods Max AirPods Pro AirPods Gen 2

If you’re looking for something even more affordable, you can check out the new AirPods gen-3 that arrive with a similar design to the one we see in the Pro model, but don’t expect to see savings here, as they just hit the market. Still, the previous AirPods gen-2 are up for grabs for just $119 after a $40 discount. With their charging case, these wireless earbuds will get you more than 24 hours of listening time, but unfortunately, no ANC.