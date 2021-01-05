Well, ladies and gentlemen, we have survived 2020. The year is now part of our recent past, but unfortunately, it may have left us with a little extra weight. So, if you’re looking to get in shape or at least try to be more active in 2021, Samsung has got your back, as it’s giving out some fantastic deals on smartwatches, fitness trackers, and more to get you started.

Maybe one of the first things you need to get after the correct motivation, and probably nutritional advice from a professional, is a fitness tracker. The Samsung Galaxy Fit2 comes with a slim and lightweight design, a long-lasting battery, and advanced tracking features. It will automatically detect and track up to five different activities, which means you will get fitness insight as you reach your personal goals. Now, the Galaxy Fit2 will also monitor your sleep patterns, burned calories, heart rate, distance, and more, and it will easily go for up to 15 days on a single charge, or 21 days depending on settings and conditions. And you can get one for just $59, with two color options to choose from.

If you’re looking for a larger, more substantial device, you may what to check out the Samsung Galaxy Watch3. This smartwatch is Samsung’s latest and best option for anyone who wants to start living healthier. It comes with a luxurious design, with high-end materials, a unique rotating bezel, Advanced Post-run metrics, VO2 Ma readings, and deeper sleep insights. You will also get blood oxygen monitoring, and an FDA approved ECG monitoring app. You can choose to go for the 41mm or the 45mm version in three color options that include Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black, and Mystic Silver with Bluetooth and LTE connectivity starting at $400, or get the Titanium model available in 45mm Black for $600. However, you can get yours starting for $200 and $400 if you trade-in an eligible device.

Another great option is the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 that arrives with a thin and light design. It will be a perfect fit for any occasion, meaning that you can use it throughout the day or when you decide to go for a run or hit the gym. It will also monitor your sleeping patterns, calories, and activities. The Watch Active2 will also automatically trach most of your popular activities, such as running, cycling, or swimming, but you can also make it track other exercises manually. You can get yours in its 40mm and 44mm versions in three color options, including Aqua Black, Cloud Silver, and Pink Gold, with Bluetooth and LTE connectivity for $250. Still, you can also choose to trade-in an eligible device and get yours for as low as $100.

Another thing to consider is a pair of earphones, as it’s always better to work out while you’re listening to your favorite tunes or taking a long walk listening to an audiobook. Samsung is also offering deals on its Galaxy Buds+ and the latest Galaxy Buds Live.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are currently selling for $110, and you can choose between five color options that include Aura Blue, Cloud Blue, Cosmic Black, Red, and White. Or get them for $90 with an eligible trade-in. The latest Galaxy Buds Live, on the other hand, let you choose between the Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze, Mystic White, Mystic Red, and Mystic Blue color options, and they start for $140 or save even more when you trade-in an eligible device, as you can grab a pair for $120.

