Galaxy Note10+ 5G
Starting now, and going all the way until 11:59PM Saturday, November 23, you can grab a Samsung Galaxy S10, S10e, S10+, or a Galaxy Note10, Note10+ and save at least $200.

B&H not only slashes at least $200 off the price of the phones, but also throws in a free pair of Galaxy Buds, worth $129.99, for any purchase except the S10e.

With the discounts, the Galaxy S10e can be had for $549.99, the S10 for $699.99, and the S10+ for $769.99. Similarly, the Note10 will set you back $749.99, and the Note10+ $899.99.

Follow this link to get the Galaxy S10 of your choice, and this link for the Note10 or Note10+.

