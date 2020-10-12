Now that Apple has finally embraced the wireless charging revolution, there’s really no excuse not to use this game-changing technology. Whether you’re looking for a multifaceted charging pad for your office or a slightly more streamlined charger for your nightstand, this list of wireless chargers and other helpful gadgets will help you take your productivity to the next level, and each item is available for an additional 20% off when you enter the coupon code OCTSALE20 at checkout.

1. Wireless Qi Canvas Duo Device Charger

MSRP: $99 | Sale Price: $60 | Price w/ code OCTSALE20: $48

This stylish charger features a 10W canvas pad that can power up all of your Qi devices with ease. You’ll even be able to take it with you on the go thanks to a lightweight and portable design.

2. 3ft Magnetic Fidget Cable (Glow/USB to Lightning/3-Pack)

MSRP: $63 | Sale Price: $52 | Price w/ code OCTSALE20: $42

With this 3ft Magnetic Fidget Cable by your side, you’ll never have to worry about cable clutter ever again. Built with strong magnets, this cable stays in perfect order at all times, and it even glows in the dark—allowing you to find it with ease in the middle of the night.

3. Wireless Charging Pad for AirPods & AirPods Pro

MSRP: $34 | Sale Price: $29 | Price w/ code OCTSALE20: $24

Keep your AirPods charged up and ready to go with this wireless charging pad. It comes loaded with an LED indicator along with soft-touch material, and an ultra-slim design is perfect for serious listeners on the go.

4. poweRec Voice Recorder

MSRP: $85 | Sale Price: $73 | Price w/ code OCTSALE20: $59

This 5,000mAh power bank ensures that you’ll never have to worry about your devices losing their charge when you’re away from an outlet. It even doubles as a voice recorder and 8GB flash drive for added convenience.

5. ARMOR-X 2-in-1 Tablet Stand

MSRP: $49 | Sale Price: $30 | Price w/ code OCTSALE20: $24

Lock in that perfect tablet viewing angle with this stylish stand. It allows you to quickly adjust the height and angle of your tablet, and you’ll be able to take it with you thanks to a fully collapsable design.

6. Moovy 3-in-1 Wireless Fast Charging Station

MSRP: $129 | Sale Price: $60 | Price w/ code OCTSALE20: $48

Perfect for iPhones, Apple Watches and AirPods, this wireless charging station can power up to three devices at once, and 15W protection will keep your devices safe from over-charging and sudden surges.

7. All-in-One Android Charging Station & Connector

MSRP: $129 | Sale Price: $104 | Price w/ code OCTSALE20: $84

This multifunctional Android charging station comes loaded with a 15W fast charging hub, HD display support, and various peripherals that will help you stay connected at all times. It even comes with an integrated HDMI port so you can stream content directly from your phone.

8. SoloQi® X Car/Desk Magnetic Wireless Charger

MSRP: $70 | Sale Price: $60 | Price w/ code OCTSALE20: $48

Say goodbye to tangled wires while you drive. This magnetic charger easily mounts to your car’s air vent or dashboard, and you won’t have to worry about sticky residue or unsightly clips obstructing your view.

9. 4-in-1 Versatile Wireless Charger

MSRP: $60 | Sale Price: $41 | Price w/ code OCTSALE20: $33

Power-up four devices at once with this universally compatible wireless charger stand. Small enough to fit on your desk or in your luggage, this charging station also makes it easy to hide cables and keep tabs on your devices while they charge.

10. Griffin WatchStand Powered Charging Station for Apple Watch + iPhone

MSRP: $65 | Sale Price: $17 | Price w/ code OCTSALE20: $14

This top-rated charging station for the Apple Watch and iPhone sits beautifully on any desktop, tabletop, or bedside. The built-in power supply also features two dedicated USB ports that will help you free up your wall outlets.

Prices are subject to change.