Save on AMD processors, Samsung SSDs, and other great products for your next PC build

We keep receiving amazing deals from Amazon.com, where you can currently purchase the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 16-core, 32-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor for $599 after scoring a massive 25 percent discount that helps you save $200 off its regular price tag. This may be one of the best options for those planning on building a new gaming laptop, as it reaches up to 4,9GHz speeds and can deliver more than 100 FPS performance in the world’s most popular games. Unfortunately, this processor doesn’t come with a cooler, but we recommend you go for a liquid cooler if you choose to buy one.

Of course, you can also consider the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 6-core, 12-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor with Wraith Stealth Cooler that is now available for $229 after receiving an $80 discount that translates to 26 percent savings. It may not be the best and most powerful beast in the market, but it will get your games going without an issue.

If you’re more into Intel products, you can also consider purchasing the tenth generation Intel Core i7-10700KF Desktop Processor that sells for $330 after getting a $31 discount. However, you will have to get your graphics elsewhere, as it comes without processor graphics. The Intel Core i5 is a more affordable option as you can get the 10th generation for just $149 after a $33 discount. And if you want the 11th generation Intel Core i5, it now sells for $175 after getting a $37 discount that translates to 18 percent savings.

You can also save on several SSD options for your new PC, as you can get the Samsung Electronics 870 EVO 2TB 2.5 Inch SATA III Internal SSD for just $230 after getting a very compelling $70 discount. Or you can get the 980 SSD 1TB M.2 NVMe Interface Internal Solid State Drive with V-NAND technology for gaming for $100 after receiving a 29 percent discount.

The SK Hynix Gold P31 1TB PCIe NVMe Gen3 M.2 2280 Internal SSD sells for $110 after a 34 percent discount, which makes it a fantastic option to consider, or pick up a new Crucial P5 Plus 2TB PCIe 4.0 3D NAND NVMe M.2 Gaming SSD for $260 after seeing a $60 discount.

Of course, your new PC will also need RAM, and we have also found some interesting deals. For instance, you can get the Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 32GB RAM for $135 after getting a $20 discount. Or get the XPG DDR4 D50 RGB 16GB for $70 and 13 percent savings. Finally, the Corsair Vengeance RGB PRO 16GB can be yours for $83 after a $9 discount.