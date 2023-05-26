We start today’s deals with Apple’s best headphones on the market, as the Apple AirPods Max are currently receiving an 18 percent discount at Amazon.com. These wireless over-ear headphones are some of my best headphones, as they pack outstanding sound that makes you feel the music. They also arrive with top-of-the-notch active noise canceling, making them perfect for traveling or exercising and more, as they will let you enjoy your favorite tunes without any external distractions.

Apple AirPods Max $450 $549 Save $99 The Apple AirPods Max is powered by the Apple H1 chip in each earcup, and it contains eight microphones to cancel out noise. It's one of the best wireless headphones for Apple users, and it can last for up to 20 hours on a single charge. $450 at Amazon

They also include a very convenient Transparency Mode that makes them an excellent option for those who love wearing their headphones while they go shopping or for a walk, as this feature will let you listen to everything that goes around you, which is great in case you find one of your friends in the supermarket and feel like catching up real quick. Of course, they also include Spatial Audio, long-lasting battery life that will deliver up to 20 hours of listening time, a lightweight and comfortable design with a knit-mesh canopy, and memory foam ear cushions for an exceptional fit so you can use them all day long. And the best part is that this $99 discount is available across the board, so you can get your new pair of headphones in any color you want for just $450.

Suppose you’re looking for other alternatives. In that case, you can also consider going for the second-generation Apple AirPods Pro, now selling for $200 thanks to a $49 discount. They will get you excellent noise canceling, adaptive transparency, and other great features. And if that’s still too much for your budget, then you can also check out the gen-3 AirPods, now available for just $159 with 6 percent instant savings.