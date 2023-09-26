We’re wrapping up today’s best deals with an excellent and powerful gaming laptop with a very versatile design, as the Flow Z13 2022 is a touchscreen gaming tablet with a detachable keyboard. It normally sells for 1,900, but you can take one home for just $1,00, thanks to the latest price cut available at Best Buy.

Asus ROG Flow Z13 $1000 $1900 Save $900 The ASUS ROG Flow Z13 Gaming Laptop/tablet laptop comes with a 13.4-inch FHD+ display capable of reaching 120Hz refresh rates. You also get all the power of an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage space, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics under the hood. $1000 at Best Buy

The ASUS ROG Flow Z13 arrives with a large 13.4-inch LED WUXGA touchscreen with 120Hz refresh rates, a 12th generation Intel Core i9 chip, 16GB RAM, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics, 1TB SSD storage, and more to make it perfect on-the-go gaming device.

However, every gaming setup will most likely have you looking for a larger display and other additions to make your gaming experience a real joy. For instance, you can add a new 27-inch LG Ultragear Gaming Monitor to your setup for $350 after receiving a very attractive 34 percent discount. This model comes with a stunning QHD IPS display capable of delivering up to 240Hz refresh rates, 1ms response times VESA DisplayHDR 400, G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium, and support for HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort connectivity.

Also on sale is the Razer Huntsman V2 TKL Tenkeyless Gaming Keyboard, which now goes for just $100 thanks to a $50 price drop. This model comes with clicky switches, which are better for typing, but if you want to get a better gaming experience, I suggest you pick up the variant with linear switches that goes for $109 with 32 percent savings.

The Logitech G502 X PLUS LIGHTSPEED Wireless Optical mouse would be another great addition to your setup, as it currently sells for $139 with 13 percent savings. You can also check out the HyperX DuoCast – RGB USB Condenser Microphone, now for $60, thanks to a massive 40 percent discount.